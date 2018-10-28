De Gea not thinking about extending Man United contract

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea is focused on winning and not extending his contract amid uncertainty over the star's future at Old Trafford.

De Gea's deal expires in 2019 however United has the option of a 12-month extension, though manager Jose Mourinho said he is "not confident" but "not worried" about the Spain international's prospects of prolonging his stay.

The 27-year-old – who was linked with Real Madrid prior to Thibaut Courtois' move to the Santiago Bernabeu at the start of the campaign – has been at United since 2011, winning the Premier League, Europa League and FA Cup among others.

United have not won the Premier League since 2012-13 and find themselves struggling this season amid doubts over Mourinho's tenure, and De Gea is determined to get the Red Devils back on track.

"What matters is the team and all of us being focused on what we need to focus on, which is winning games, rather than contracts or any topics that can be a distraction," De Gea told Sky Sports. "What matters is focusing on football.

"We have an important game against Everton and we have some big fixtures over the coming months. I think that's what matters, rather than thinking about anything else.

"I've been here for many seasons, as we've said. I've been at the club for eight seasons now. I'm very happy here. I always feel that warmth from the fans and everyone who works at the club."

Jose meets the Wild BoarsIt’s a pleasure to welcome the young Thai footballers who were rescued from a cave earlier this year. October 27, 2018

United – 10th in the standings and 12 points behind leaders Liverpool – entertain Everton at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Meanwhile, United and Mourinho welcomed the 12 young Thai footballers and their coach to Manchester after they were rescued from a cave in Thailand in July.

The 'Wild Boars' were trapped for more than two weeks and United promised to host the team at Old Trafford upon their rescue.

United delivered on that promise Saturday, with Mourinho greeting the Thai squad on the eve of the club's clash against Everton.