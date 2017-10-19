Dortmund not expecting Reus exit

Borussia Dortmund's sporting director Michael Zorc is confident Marco Reus will commit his long-term future to the club.

The Germany international, who joined BVB from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2012, is under contract at Signal Iduna Park until the end of the 2018-19 season.

The 28-year-old said in an interview with GQ last month that he is considering the prospect of leaving the club next year for what he expects to be the final part of his career at the highest level.

However, Zorc remains confident Reus will not depart the Bundesliga leaders, telling Kicker: "We see Marco with us in the long run."

Reus is yet to make an appearance this season as he continues his recovery from a cruciate ligament injury sustained in last term's DFB-Pokal final.

The forward, who is not expected to return until the early part of next year, said he would "give away all my money to be healthy again, to be able to do my job".