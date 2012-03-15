Drogba hints at extending Chelsea stay
By Nick Moore
Powerful striker Didier Drogba has hinted that he could stay at Chelsea beyond the end of the season, despite reports linking him with a move away from the club.
Drogba’s contract is set to expire in June and both Chelsea and the Ivorian have yet to agree fresh terms on a new deal.
The former Marseille ace was in exceptional form during the Blues' 4-1 win over Napoli on Wednesday, which saw the former Premier League champions progress to the quarter-finals of the Champions League.
And although he has been tipped to join Chinese Super League outfit Shanghai Shenhua, the 34-year-old admitted he is ready to continue his Chelsea ‘adventure’.
"A lot of people said it would be my last match in the Champions League," he told Canal+. "The adventure goes on!
"It was important to win the match. We have a good state of mind. We're trying to do our best. We know we have a lot of things to be forgiven for. It's a beautiful win.
"My future at Chelsea? I hope to go on as long as possible. I am not master of my own fate.
"I'm happy at Chelsea and I want to go on experiencing such moments and joy. I hope there will be a lot more."
