Drogba hints at extending Chelsea stay

Drogba’s contract is set to expire in June and both Chelsea and the Ivorian have yet to agree fresh terms on a new deal.

The former Marseille ace was in exceptional form during the Blues' 4-1 win over Napoli on Wednesday, which saw the former Premier League champions progress to the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

And although he has been tipped to join Chinese Super League outfit Shanghai Shenhua, the 34-year-old admitted he is ready to continue his Chelsea ‘adventure’.

"A lot of people said it would be my last match in the Champions League," he told Canal+. "The adventure goes on!

"It was important to win the match. We have a good state of mind. We're trying to do our best. We know we have a lot of things to be forgiven for. It's a beautiful win.

"My future at Chelsea? I hope to go on as long as possible. I am not master of my own fate.

"I'm happy at Chelsea and I want to go on experiencing such moments and joy. I hope there will be a lot more."