Emenalo named new Chelsea assistant
By app
LONDON - Chelsea have named Nigerian Michael Emenalo as their assistant manager, the Premier League leaders said on Thursday.
The 45-year-old replaces Ray Wilkins as Carlo Ancelotti's right-hand man. Wilkins left Stamford Bridge last week for undisclosed reasons.
Emenalo joined Chelsea in 2007 and has been working as the club's Head Opposition Scout.
He represented Nigeria as a defender at the 1994 World Cup and played for clubs including Molenbeek in Belgium, England's Notts County and San Jose Clash in the United States.
