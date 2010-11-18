Emenalo named new Chelsea assistant

The 45-year-old replaces Ray Wilkins as Carlo Ancelotti's right-hand man. Wilkins left Stamford Bridge last week for undisclosed reasons.

Emenalo joined Chelsea in 2007 and has been working as the club's Head Opposition Scout.

He represented Nigeria as a defender at the 1994 World Cup and played for clubs including Molenbeek in Belgium, England's Notts County and San Jose Clash in the United States.