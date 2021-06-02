England v Austria live stream, ITV, Wednesday 2 June, 8pm BST

England face Austria in the first of their two Euro 2020 warm-up games at Middlesbrough’s Riverside Stadium on Wednesday.

With the days counting down to the start of his summer’s long-awaited European Championship, Gareth Southgate has a chance to make some final judgments of his players.

It is the first time the Three Lions have faced Austria since November 2007, when a Peter Crouch goal in Vienna sealed a 1-0 win.

Southgate trimmed his squad to 26 players in the days leading up to the clash at the Riverside and will now take a final look at his options against Austria, and then Romania on June 6.

England’s Euro 2020 campaign kicks off against Croatia on June 13, before further Group D clashes with Scotland on June 18 and Czech Republic on June 22.

Southgate’s side come into this game on the back of four consecutive victories, while the Austrians will be looking to bounce back from a disastrous last outing, a 4-0 defeat to Denmark in March.

The visitors have a final warm-up game against Slovakia following their trip to Middlesbrough.

Franco Foda’s side are in Group C at the Euros, where they open against North Macedonia on June 13 before facing the Netherlands on June 17 and Ukraine on June 21.

Kick-off is at 8pm BST and the game is being shown on ITV in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

