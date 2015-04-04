Enrique: Messi trained without any problems
Lionel Messi looks set to be fit to face Celta Vigo after Barcelona coach Luis Enrique revealed that the forward had come through training unscathed.
Messi missed Argentina's friendly fixtures against El Salvador and Ecuador over the international break due to a foot injury.
However, the 27-year-old participated in light training on Thursday and then took part in sessions with the rest of the squad on Friday and Saturday "without any problems".
