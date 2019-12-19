Mino Raiola is reportedly demanding an eight-figure sum to sanction Erling Haaland’s Manchester United move

The Norwegian has been heavily linked with an Old Trafford switch after scoring eight goals during the Champions League group stages for the Austrian side.

United are confident that they can win the race to sign the 19-year-old, but the Sun reports that they will be faced with a hefty fee from Raiola.

The influential agent represents the 19-year-old and will demand £12m to conclude the Norway international’s move to Manchester.

United will try to get that figure down, but are ready to accept that Raiola must be paid in order to get a deal done.

Salzburg are keen for Haaland to return to them on loan for the rest of the season, and the Red Devils could agree to those terms in order to get a deal over the line.

Haaland, who previously worked under United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Molde, has scored 24 goals in 22 appearances this season in all competitions.

His form in Europe’s top club competition saw him peak the interest of Liverpool, Juventus, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig and others, but United believe they will come out on top.

Salzburg finished third in their Champions League group, behind Liverpool and Napoli, to drop into the Europa League, where they will face Eintracht Frankfurt in the last 32.

