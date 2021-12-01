Everton v Liverpool live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Everton v Liverpool live stream, Amazon Prime, Wednesday 1 December, 8.15pm

Looking for an Everton v Liverpool live stream? We've got you covered.

Free-scoring Liverpool go into Wednesday’s Merseyside Derby as huge favourites against an Everton side on a terrible run of form.

Jurgen Klopp’s team moved two points off top with a 4-0 hammering of Southampton at the weekend.

The Reds have scored two or more goals in 17 consecutive games in all competitions, a record that only one English top-flight club has ever achieved before, Sunderland in 1927.

They’ve bagged 39 goals in 13 league games so far this season, the highest tally they’ve reached at this stage of a top-flight campaign, and their attacking swagger will send a shiver down the spine of Toffees fans.

Rafa Benitez’s side are on a seven-match winless run and fell to a 1-0 defeat against Brentford in their last outing.

With two points from the last 21 on offer, the worst record in the Premier League, and no goals in their last three games, Everton are on their worst run of league form for four years.

Their good start to the season gave them some breathing space, but the Toffees have now dropped to 14th place and are hovering six points above the relegation zone.

Their run of seven matches without a league run is their longest since April 2016 under Roberto Martinez.

One crumb of comfort for the Goodison Park side might be the memory of their last meeting with their rivals, a 2-0 victory at Anfield last season.

Kick-off is at 8.15pm GMT on Wednesday 1 December, and UK viewers can watch live on Amazon Prime Video. See below for international broadcast options.

UK TV rights

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2021/22.

US TV rights

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Canada TV rights

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2021/22 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

The broadcaster also has all the rights to Champions League and Europa League games in Canada, too.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via a Fetch TV box and other friendly streaming devices.

New Zealand TV rights

(Image credit: Future)

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

