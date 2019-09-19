What the papers say

Manchester United are moving closer to bidding for Jadon Sancho as Borussia Dortmund’s England forward refuses to rule out a move away from the Bundesliga next summer, the Metro reports. United attempted to sign the 19-year-old last close season, but Sancho opted to stay with Dortmund for another year of development. However, United’s interest has not waned, and the club are reportedly keen to sign the winger next summer, hoping they can offer him the lure of Champions League football.

Meanwhile, United are still trying to convince Paul Pogba to stay and will also move to tie down Jesse Lingard and Mason Greenwood to new contracts, the Evening Standard reports. United kept hold of Pogba despite interest from Real Madrid over the summer and, with the France midfielder due to enter the final year of his contract at the end of this season, the Old Trafford club are said to be keen to tie him down to a lucrative new deal. Having also re-signed David De Gea and Victor Lindelof this week, they also now have Lingard and Greenwood at the top of their priority list for re-signing.

Manchester United are reportedly keen to tie Paul Pogba down to a new contract (Martin Rickett/PA).

Everton are poised to sign young Northern Ireland striker David Parkhouse, according to Football Insider. The Sheffield United forward is currently on loan at Irish top tier side Derry City, where he has scored 18 goals already this season. Celtic are also reportedly in the running to sign the 19-year-old.

Tottenham might recall 19-year-old Jack Clarke from his loan spell at Leeds, the Daily Mail reports. Spurs signed the 19-year-old from Leeds before returning him on a season-long loan deal, but are said to be concerned with the winger’s lack of playing time. Clarke is yet to play a minute of Championship football this season, playing only two matches in Leeds’ short-lived Carabao Cup campaign. Leeds have six loaned players in their squad but can only name five on match day, which has meant Clarke missing out. Spurs might end the loan deal in January, the Mail says.

American businessmen Dave Checketts and Alan Pace are interested in buying Sheffield United if their Saudi owner Prince Abdullah decides to sell, the Daily Mail reports. The duo were in the frame to mount a takeover bid had Prince Abdullah lost the High Court case dealing with the club’s ownership this week. But, while the court ordered Kevin McCabe to sell his 50 per cent stake in the Blades to Prince Abdullah, it remains unclear whether the Saudi royal will keep the club or not, as Checketts and Pace keep waiting in the wings.

Manuel Neuer has won 90 caps for Germany (Adam Davy/PA).

Erling Haaland: The Norwegian 19-year-old could be a target for Manchester United, who sent scouts to watch him score a hat-trick on his Champions League debut this week for Red Bull Salzburg against Genk, according to the Salzburger Nachrichten newspaper.

Dominik Szoboszlai: Arsenal have made an approach to sign the 18-year-old Hungary midfielder from Salzburg, reports Football.London.

Manuel Neuer: The 33-year-old Bayern Munich goalkeeper is considering retiring from international duty after Euro 2020, according to the newspaper Bild.