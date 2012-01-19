In-form Inter march on in Italian Cup

Following on from a morale-boosting 1-0 league victory against arch rivals AC Milan on Sunday, Inter were quickly into their stride against their Serie A counterparts when Brazilian Maicon fired in the opener from 25 metres on nine minutes.

Just five minutes into the second half and Maicon's cross found Andrea Poli, whose neat one-two with Joel Chukwuma Obi set up the 22-year-old to give the home side a 2-0 lead.

Inter were cruising to victory until Genoa's Valter Birsa made it 2-1 with two minutes of injury time remaining, though they held on to move into the quarter-finals where they will play fellow Champions League last 16 qualifiers Napoli.