Gabriel Jesus continues fine form with hat-trick as Arsenal thrash Sevilla 6-0
By Ben Hayward published
Gabriel Jesus continued his recent fine form as he bagged a hat-trick in Arsenal's 6-0 win over Sevilla on Saturday
Gabriel Jesus hit a hat-trick as Arsenal thrashed Sevilla 6-0 in a one-sided pre-season clash at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.
The Gunners raced into a 4-0 lead inside 19 minutes as Bukayo Saka opened the scoring from the penalty spot after he was fouled by Karim Rekik and Jesus then struck twice within a minute.
Jesus continued his recent fine form since signing from Manchester City earlier this summer as he slotted home from close range, before sliding in to add another inside 60 seconds.
Saka then made it 4-0 following a mistake from Sevilla goalkeeper Yassine Bounou as Mikel Arteta's side completely dominated the first half.
It could have been even worse for the Spanish side as Arsenal missed further chances in the remainder of the opening period, but the Gunners rounded off a huge win with two more goals late on.
Jesus made it 5-0 as he hit home a rebound after 77 minutes, with Bounou having saved Gabriel's initial effort.
That brought up a hat-trick for the Brazilian on his Emirates debut in Arsenal colours and continued an impressive pre-season for the 25-year-old, who now has seven goals in five games for his new club this summer.
Arsenal continued to create chances and Eddie Nketiah made it 6-0 in the 89th minute after he was set up by Martinelli.
It was a hugely impressive performance for the Gunners, but also highlighted Sevilla's problems and the need for recruitment following the summer sales of centre-backs Diego Carlos and Jules Kounde.
Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo. A European football writer with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa América - and has spent much of that time in Spain. He currently divides his time between Barcelona and London.
