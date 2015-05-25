Ghana 1 Madagascar 2: Simouri nets late winner
Olivier Simouri was the hero for Madagascar in their surprise 2-1 Cosafa Cup success against Ghana.
Ghana were knocked out of the Cosafa Cup as Madagascar progressed to the semi-finals courtesy of a shock 2-1 win.
Olivier Simouri settled Monday's encounter at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium with a 90th-minute winner to set up a last-four clash with Namibia.
Madagascar took the lead through Michel Randriamanjaka's 27th-minute free-kick, only for Daniel Darkwah to level six minutes before half-time.
But Madagascar clinched victory in the closing stages as Simouri beat Ghana goalkeeper Fatau Dauda from a tight angle.
