Ghana 1 Madagascar 2: Simouri nets late winner

Ghana were knocked out of the Cosafa Cup as Madagascar progressed to the semi-finals courtesy of a shock 2-1 win.

Olivier Simouri settled Monday's encounter at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium with a 90th-minute winner to set up a last-four clash with Namibia.

Madagascar took the lead through Michel Randriamanjaka's 27th-minute free-kick, only for Daniel Darkwah to level six minutes before half-time.

But Madagascar clinched victory in the closing stages as Simouri beat Ghana goalkeeper Fatau Dauda from a tight angle.