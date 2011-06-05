Holders Egypt on brink of Nations Cup exit

Egypt have not won a match in their qualifying group, rooted to the bottom of the standings with just two points and left with only the slimmest mathematical chance of salvaging their situation.

South Africa are now one win away from ensuring top place in Group G and qualification to the 2012 finals after a tense game at the Military Academy Stadium in the Egyptian capital.

Veteran goalkeeper Essam Al Hadari made several important stops to thwart South African breakaways and his opposite number Itumeleng Khune also produced key stops, notably just before halftime from Ahmed Elmohamady.

Egypt have won the last three Nations Cup titles but left the field to jeers from their supporters.