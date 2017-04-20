Ibrahimovic off injured before extra time in Manchester United v Anderlecht

Zlatan Ibrahimovic was forced off through injury before extra time in Manchester United's Europa League quarter-final second leg against Anderlecht at Old Trafford on Thursday.

The veteran United striker landed awkwardly after challenging Kara for a high ball in the 92nd minute of regulation time and went down for treatment when the second half finished – a 1-1 draw in the second leg leaving the tie deadlocked at 2-2 on aggregate.

Ibrahimovic subsequently hobbled down the tunnel with the assistance of medical staff and was replaced by Anthony Martial for the additional 30 minutes.

It was another blow for United, who had already lost Marcos Rojo to a knee injury that resulted in him being taken off on a stretcher in the first half.

Rojo's issue adds to boss Jose Mourinho's defensive troubles, with Chris Smalling and Phil Jones already ruled out until next month.