Injured Reus out of Germany squad again

The gifted midfielder, who has repeatedly been called up but has had to postpone his debut already twice in the past four months after injury setbacks, will be out for about a week with an adductor muscle problem.

"This is very frustrating for me," Reus told reporters. "I was looking forward to the days with the squad and had hoped to finally win my first cap."

The 22-year-old, who had been ruled out of a friendly against Uruguay in May and then missed two Euro qualifiers in June because of another injury, had made the squad for the Brazil friendly in August but did not play.

The federation said in a statement that Reus had informed coach Joachim Loew on Monday lunchtime he would be unable to join the team for the Austria match and the friendly game on September 6 in Poland.

"Reus has been nursing this injury since the end of last season... he felt new problems following their 1-0 defeat to Schalke 04 on the weekend that forced some medical checks and made his pulling out inevitable," the federation said.