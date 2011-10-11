Injured Totti ruled out of Rome derby
AS Roma captain Francesco Totti is out of Sunday's Rome derby against Lazio because of a thigh strain, the club said on Tuesday.
Totti is Serie A's fifth all-time leading scorer with 207 goals.
He struck twice in March in the most recent match against Lazio who have gone five games without defeating their city rivals.
Roma lie sixth in Serie A, level on eight points with Lazio, after recovering from a shaky start to the season.
