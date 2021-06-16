Italy seal progression at Euro 2020 with big win over Switzerland

Italy became the first team to seal a spot in the last 16 at Euro 2020 after a comprehensive 3-0 win over Switzerland in Rome to make it two wins from two.

The Italians thought they got off to the perfect start when Giorgio Chiellini had the ball in the back of the net in the 19th minute with a close range strike following a corner, but after a VAR check, the goal was disallowed for handball.

A few minutes later Chiellini had to be substituted with what appeared to be a hamstring injury. Francesco Acerbi came on to replace the 36-year-old.

The setback, however, never deterred the Italians who went on to take the lead when Domenico Berardi burst into the box and squared for Manuel Locatelli to smash home and lift the roof off the Stadio Olimpico.

Into the second half and the Sassuolo man made it 2-0 with an even better goal, when he rifled left-footed into the bottom corner from outside the box.

Switzerland had a chance to pull one back when the ball broke for substitute Steven Zuber in the box, but Gianluigi Donnarumma did well to smother the strike.

And in the dying minutes, Ciro Immobile sealed the victory when he found the bottom corner via the gloves of goalkeeper Yann Sommer for 3-0.

Italy have now won 10 consecutive matches in all competitions without conceding a single goal.