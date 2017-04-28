Kovacic content at Real Madrid – agent

Real Madrid midfielder Mateo Kovacic is happy to stay at the LaLiga giants, according to his agent.

The Croatia international has been linked with a return to his former club Inter, having left the Serie A giants in 2015.

Kovacic has made 17 LaLiga starts for Madrid this season and played six times for the club in the Champions League.

Despite speculation he could return to Italy, his agent said Kovacic was content in Madrid.

"I do not think Mateo is not playing enough," Nikki Vusan told FcInterNews.it.

"Madrid are the European champions and this means they are made up of great players.

"[Luka] Modric is probably the world's best midfielder, [Toni] Kroos has won the World Cup with Germany and we must not forget other top players such as James [Rodriguez] or Isco.

"It is well known that there are so many stars at Real. And I must also say that I know for sure that the club are very happy with Kovacic."

Kovacic spent two and a half years at Inter, making almost 100 appearances in all competitions for the club.

Asked about Kovacic possibly returning to San Siro, Vusan said: "I don't want to answer to avoid speculation.

"I don't know where I will be in five years, let along if I can talk about a future of another person like Mateo."