Lingard signs new Manchester United contract

Jesse Lingard has signed a new contract with Manchester United until June 2021, with the option to extend his deal by a further year.

The 24-year-old has been on United's books since he was seven years old and enjoyed loan stints with Leicester City, Birmingham City, Brighton and Hove Albion and Derby County before making his first-team breakthrough under Louis van Gaal last season.

The campaign concluded with Lingard firing an extra-time winner against Crystal Palace in the FA Cup final and he was also on target when United beat Southampton 3-2 to lift the EFL Cup this February.

In total, Lingard has made 70 appearances in all competitions for United - with 29 of those coming under Jose Mourinho this term - scoring 11 goals.

It has been widely reported that the fresh terms will earn the winger in the region of £100,000 per week.

Lingard made his England debut in last October's World Cup qualifier against Malta and he has four caps for his country.

"Manchester United has always been a big part of my life," he told the club's official website. "I have been with the club since the age of seven and I feel great pride every time I pull the shirt on.

"To have scored in two cup finals for my boyhood club were immensely proud moments for me and my family.

"As a team, we have already won a major trophy this season and I look forward to helping us win many more under this great manager.

"I would like to say a special thank you to the fans for the great support they have always given me and the team."

A very big thank you from ! April 6, 2017

Mourinho added: "Jesse has good intelligence which, when combined with his energy and ability, makes for a player with a great future ahead of him.

"He is a popular member of the squad and I am delighted he has signed a new contract."

United lie sixth in the Premier League and travel to face basement boys Sunderland on Sunday before taking on Anderlecht in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final on Thursday.