Liverpool line up Steven Gerrard as next manager if Jurgen Klopp departs - report

Liverpool are lining up Steven Gerrard as their next manager if Jurgen Klopp moves on, according to reports.

Stories in the media this week suggested the German FA were considering approaching Klopp to be their next manager after the 2022 World Cup.

The 53-year-old is under contract at Anfield until 2024, but Liverpool’s recent collapse has cast doubt on his long-term future.

The Reds are out of the Premier League title race after ending their 30-year championship drought last term.

Liverpool have lost six of their last nine top-flight matches and are 22 points adrift of top spot ahead of Sunday’s clash with Sheffield United.

Klopp’s side face a fight to even qualify for the Champions League, with Liverpool currently five points behind the top four.

And according to the Daily Mirror , there is growing concern among the powers that be at Anfield that Klopp could leave sooner rather than later.

The Liverpool hierarchy believe Klopp could accept the chance to succeed Joachim Low after next year’s tournament in Qatar.

If the German does depart, Gerrard is the favourite to take his place in the Anfield hot seat.

The Liverpool legend has made an excellent start to his managerial career at Rangers, who are on the verge of winning their first Scottish Premiership title for a decade.

Gerrard has also led the Glaswegian outfit into the last 16 of the Europa League with a thrilling 9-5 aggregate victory over Antwerp.

Liverpool are convinced that the club’s former captain has the ability to succeed as Klopp’s replacement.

There is even a chance that Gerrard could return to Merseyside this summer should Germany flop at Euro 2020.

Low is under pressure to deliver after 15 years in charge and might not survive another disappointing tournament showing following Germany’s group stage exit at the 2018 World Cup.

