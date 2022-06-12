Liverpool report: Darwin Nunez to become Reds' record signing

Benfica (opens in new tab) prodigy Darwin Nunez could complete his move to Liverpool (opens in new tab) next week and will reportedly become the Reds' most expensive signing ever.

The 22-year-old forward is due to have a medical on Monday, after the two clubs agreed an initial £64-million deal.

That would make him Liverpool's second-most expensive acquisition of all time (currently Alisson), behind Virgil van Dijk.

But according to Goal (opens in new tab), add-ons could see the fee rise to as much as £85 million - almost £10 million more than the Reds paid to sign Van Dijk from Southampton (opens in new tab) four-and-a-half years ago.

Nunez - who has won 11 caps for Uruguay - is set to sign a a mega six-year deal at Anfield.

A versatile player who can operate as a centre-forward or from the left, it's not hard to see why Jurgen Klopp and co. wanted to sign him.

During a two-season spell with Benfica - who he joined from Spanish second tier outfit Almeria - he scored 48 goals in 85 games.

Thirty-four of those came last term - when he found the net home and away against Liverpool as Benfica lost 6-4 on aggregate in the quarter-finals.

Sadio Mane hasn't yet left Anfield - the Senegal international wants to move on this summer, with Bayern Munich (opens in new tab) favourites to secure his signature - but it looks like the Reds have got his replacement sorted already.

And Liverpool could be doing more transfer business very soon; Aberdeen starlet Calvin Ramsay is said to be on their radar as right-back cover for Trent Alexander-Arnold.