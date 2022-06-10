Liverpool report: Reds to pay £42m for Barcelona star, after contract disagreement

Liverpool will pay £42 million if they want to prise one of Barcelona's most prized possessions away from Camp Nou.

That's according to reports that suggest that Jurgen Klopp is keeping busy this summer, adding more faces to the squad that won two domestic trophies and fought for a Quadruple up until the final two games of their campaign.

The Reds have already signed Fabio Carvalho on a free transfer from Fulham, having secured the deal for the Fulham starlet after talks broke down on deadline day in January. Next, Darwin Nunez of Benfica could be snapped up in the coming days after the two European giants reportedly agreed terms on the Uruguayan's transfer.

(Image credit: PA)

Klopp is apparently keen on bringing another midfielder to Anfield, however, with the position something of an problem area in terms of constant injuries. 2021 blockbuster buy Thiago Alcantara has spent much of his Liverpool career on the sidelines, while Harvey Elliott, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jordan Henderson and Naby Keita are no strangers to injury.

According to Spanish news outlet La Porteria, however, La Masia academy graduate Gavi has rejected a contract from Barcelona and may be available for around £42m, with Barça not wanting to lose the Spanish star on a free transfer.

(Image credit: PA)

The 17-year-old played 47 times last season, with well over a dozen games coming from out wide, where he could run at defenders. Gavi has been compared to the likes of Andres Iniesta and Barça are said to be desperate to rebuff advances for him.

Gavi is valued at around £54m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

