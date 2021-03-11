Liverpool transfer news: Reds to battle Manchester United for Nuno Mendes signature

Liverpool and Manchester United are two of the clubs interested in Sporting CP left-back Nuno Mendes, reports suggest.

The 18-year-old is enjoying an excellent season with the Portuguese giants, who are currently nine points clear at the top of the Primeira Liga.

Mendes has made 18 league starts for the Lisbon-based side this term, and is under contract at the Jose Alvalade Stadium.

However, Sporting could cash in on the talented teenager this summer in a bid to raise funds amid the ongoing effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Daily Mail , Liverpool and United are two of the clubs keeping tabs on Mendes.

Both clubs are said to be on the lookout for left-backs capable of providing competition to first-choice picks Andy Robertson and Luke Shaw.

Mendes has also played as a wing-back this term and some see his long-term future at centre-back.

The two English clubs will face competition from elsewhere, though, with A Bola reporting that Juventus and AC Milan are also tracking the youngster.

Mendes has a £63m release clause in his contract, but Sporting could accept a lower offer for the Portugal Under-21 international.

A Bola suggests the club are not currently willing to listen to offers below Mendes’ buyout clause.

But United or Liverpool could boost their chances of landing the 18-year-old by offering to loan him back to Sporting for a year or two.

Recent reports suggest United are currently putting together a transfer budget for the summer market.

The Red Devils are said to be keen to sign two big-name players, with Jadon Sancho and Jules Kounde among their targets.

Meanwhile, Liverpool will no doubt be active in the transfer market after a disappointing title defence.

And the arch-rivals could go head-to-head for Mendes if Milan and Juventus are unable to meet Sporting’s demands.

