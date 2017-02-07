Lyon open to Lacazette exit - Aulas

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas said the Ligue 1 side will not stand in the way of Alexandre Lacazette and his desired departure.

Frequently linked with a move to a European giant, Lacazette talked up the prospect of playing for reigning LaLiga champions Barcelona after confirming he wants to leave Lyon at the end of the season.

Lyon turned down a bid from Arsenal last August but Aulas insisted the French outfit are willing to grant the 25-year-old forward's wish.

"If one day there is an opportunity, of course, as we did with Sam [Umtiti] and Abi [Eric Abidal] in Barcelona or Karim [Benzema] in Madrid or further in time with Ludo [Giuly] to Monaco, who left, why not?" Aulas told OL TV.

"Alex has wanted to play in a great club and Lyon does not object. We are perfectly in line."

Lacazette has enjoyed another prolific season for Lyon, scoring 18 goals in 17 league matches this term.