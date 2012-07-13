Man City and Spurs agree Adebayor deal

The 28-year-old Togo international enjoyed a successful season at White Hart Lane, scoring 17 Premier League goals as Spurs finished fourth in the table.

Spurs new boss Andre Villas-Boas has welcomed the move which follows the signings of Iceland international Gylfi Sigurdsson from Hoffenheim and Jan Vertonghen, the Belgium international from Ajax Amsterdam.

Subject to personal terms being finalised, the deal is expected to be concluded over the weekend.