Man City opt against Balotelli appeal

The Italian was charged by the Football Association for kicking out at Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Scott Parker's in the sides' meeting at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, after referee Howard Webb failed to spot the incident.

Balotelli remained on the pitch and scored an injury-time penalty-kick to seal a 3-2 victory for Roberto Mancini's men, but he will now serve a four-match ban for his indiscretion.

The suspension starts immediately, meaning he will be unavailable for the Blues' League Cup Semi-Final second leg against Liverpool at Anfield on Wednesday.

