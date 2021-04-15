Man Utd v Granada live stream: how to watch the Europa League wherever you are in the world

Man Utd v Granada live stream, BT Sport, Thursday 15 April, 8pm BST

Manchester United will be looking to complete the job when they host Granada in the second leg of their Europa League quarter-final.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side recorded a 2-0 victory in the first meeting between the sides last Thursday, as goals from Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes made the difference at the Estadio Nuevo de Los Carmenes. The Portugal international found the back of the net from the penalty spot in the last minute, and that second away goal could prove pivotal at the end of the 180 minutes. It should certainly make United’s night at Old Trafford a little more comfortable, as they seek to advance to the semi-finals.

The Red Devils were also victorious at the weekend, coming from a goal down to beat Tottenham 3-1. United started that game slowly, but their second-half display was excellent and Solskjaer will be pleased with where his team are at as we enter the business end of the season.

The Norweigan puzzlingly played down the importance of silverware in a recent interview, but deep down he must be desperate to get his hands on a trophy. It would certainly provide tangible evidence of the progress United have made under his leadership, as Solskjaer looks to put the club back on the path to competing for the biggest prizes in the game.

Granada were disappointing in the first leg and will need a much-improved performance if they are to upset the odds here. They did beat Real Valladolid in La Liga at the weekend, but that win came after a four-game losing streak in all competitions.

Anthony Martial faces a few weeks on the sidelines, but Solskjaer hopes to have the France international available before the end of the season. Phil Jones and Eric Bailly are definitely out, but Daniel James is expected to return to the matchday squad after missing out at the weekend. Mason Greenwood could start up front if Edinson Cavani is given the night off, while Alex Telles will hope for a chance at left-back in place of Luke Shaw.

Kick-off is at 8pm BST and the game is being shown on BT Sport 2 in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

