Manchester City transfer news: Citizens set to beat Man Utd in race for Aston Villa star Jack Grealish

Manchester City have moved ahead of rivals Manchester United in the race to sign £100 million-rated Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish, say reports.

The England international has been linked with a summer departure from Villa Park after enjoying a superb season under Dean Smith, with six goals and 12 assists in 22 Premier League games so far.

According to the Mail Online, the Etihad side are frontrunners to land the 25-year-old’s signature this summer.

Villa valued Grealish at £100m last summer and City are in the best position to be able to finance a deal a year on.

The attacking midfielder is excited about the prospect of playing under Pep Guardiola and teaming up with the manager’s star-studded squad.

Villa won’t let him go without a fight, but they don’t want to stop their skipper from clinching a big move if their price tag is met.

United failed in their efforts to sign Grealish last summer and look set to miss out again, as they are unlikely to have the cash required to prise him away.

