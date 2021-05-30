Manchester City transfer news: City could offer Gabriel Jesus as makeweight for Harry Kane

Manchester City could attempt to lure Harry Kane from Tottenham in a player-plus-cash deal that would see Gabriel Jesus move the other way, according to reports.

Kane recently stated his desire to leave Spurs, who will be without Champions League football for the second successive season after finishing seventh in league. Defeat to City in the Carabao Cup also means that their 13-year wait for a trophy goes on.

The England captain, who claimed the Premier League Golden Boot for the third time in 2020/21, is yet to win any silverware with the club for whom he made his debut almost a decade ago.

Spurs will fight tooth and nail to keep hold of their star man, but the Star are reporting that they could be tempted by an offer of around £70 million plus Jesus.

That said, City are thought to be reluctant to lose Jesus, who has notched 82 goals since signing from Palmeiras in January 2017.

Kane may yet be persuaded to stay at Spurs, however, with Mauricio Pochettino – currently head coach at PSG – having emerged as a potential successor to his own replacement in North London, Jose Mourinho, who was sacked in April.

The 27-year-old enjoyed a great relationship with Pochettino, reaching the 2019 Champions League final under the Argentine and finishing second in the Premier League two years earlier.

