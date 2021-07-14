Manchester City transfer news: England legend warns Jack Grealish off move

John Barnes believes Jack Grealish should reject a move to Manchester City.

The Aston Villa talisman has been linked with a transfer to the Etihad Stadium this summer.

Reports last month suggested City were close to agreeing a £100m deal with Villa, although those suggestions might have been premature.

Pep Guardiola's side could step up their interest in the England international following the conclusion on Euro 2020.

But Barnes believes Grealish's career would be best served by staying at Villa Park - at least for the time being.

"Joining Man City might not be a wise move for Jack Grealish," the Liverpool legend told bonuscodebets.co.uk.

"The player I’d expect to go is Harry Kane but I don’t know if he’ll want to join Manchester City or Manchester United. Is Man City the place for Jack Grealish? You’ve got Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden, you don’t need another No.10.

"If he goes there, what kind of player is he going to be? He’s not in the England team because you can’t play all No.10s.

"With the amount of attacking players City have - De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Foden and Raheem Sterling - whose place is he going to take in that team? If he doesn’t play ahead of them, why is he going to go to Man City?"

It's an interesting point. Competition for places in attacking areas is fierce at City, and Grealish would not benefit from the team being built around him as it is at Villa.

On the other hands, there would be plenty of minutes to go around. City will be competing on four fronts again next season, so Grealish would get plenty of game time.

He would also have the chance to play Champions League football for the first time in his career, as well as developing his game under Pep Guardiola.

City are likely to return with an improved offer, so Grealish might soon have a decision to make.

NOW READ...

EUROS FALLOUT Why England's Euro 2020 final defeat is different to other heartbreaks

FEATURE England will learn from Euro 2020 - they're still on track for World Cup glory

QUIZ Can you guess 50 correct answers in our big Euros quiz?