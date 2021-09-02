Manchester City transfer news: Pep Guardiola to rival Manchester United for Erling Haaland

Manchester City will rival Manchester United for the signing of Erling Haaland next summer, according to reports.

Stories this week have suggested that United have already made the Borussia Dortmund striker their top transfer target for next summer.

Haaland is expected to leave Signal Iduna Park at the end of the season when a release clause will allow him to depart for £64.5m.

That is a relatively small sum for a world-class striker who will only turn 22 on the eve of the 2022/23 campaign.

United will not expect to have a free run at the Norway international, who has also been linked with Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and PSG.

And according to The Sun, Manchester City also intend to be part of the race for Haaland.

Pep Guardiola's side spent much of the summer trying to sign Harry Kane, but they were ultimately unable to prise him away from Tottenham.

Spurs valued their talisman at around £150m and City were unwilling to pay that much for the England captain.

But although they did not sign a centre-forward in the window that has just closed, that does not mean City do not plan to add one at the end of the season.

Presuming Tottenham do not budge on their valuation of Kane, Haaland would be more than two times cheaper than his counterpart.

He is also seven years Kane's junior and would therefore surely represent a better investment.

The release clause in Haaland's contract means the player will have plenty of choice over his future.

Five or six clubs could feasibly trigger that clause with an offer of £64.5m, and it would then be down to the Norwegian to decide.

He might favour a move to Spain or France, but if England is his preference we could see Manchester United and Manchester City going head-to-head for Haaland's signature.

