Manchester City transfer news: Sergio Ramos puts family first ahead of decision on future

Sergio Ramos will reportedly prioritise the happiness of his family when he decides whether to join Manchester City, Bayern Munich or PSG.

The Real Madrid great becomes a free agent on Wednesday after failing to agree a new deal with the Spanish giants.

He has attracted a long and illustrious list of suitors, but ESPN writes that his next destination will be Man City, Bayern or PSG.

The outlet believes that Ramos will put family considerations first when making his decision, and he's in the process of weighing up his options.

We’ve been reading reports about the Spaniard’s future for months now, so it’ll be something of a relief when he finally puts pen to paper with his new club - whoever that may be.

The fact that he turns 36 next season doesn’t appear to have put off many teams, and it could now come down to how well clubs can convince him about the ease of transition to a new life with his family away from the Spanish capital.

Ramos will doubtless still have big ambitions for his playing career, but it’s understandable that he wants to make his next move as seamless as possible after spending 16 years in Madrid.

There have been reports of City’s interest for months now, with Pep Guardiola seemingly keen on adding Ramos’ experience and winning mentality to his squad as they look to win the Champions League.

John Stones and Aymeric Laporte are currently the oldest centre-backs in the City squad, and they are both just 27.

Bayern are also tempted by Ramos’ experience, as they will lose two veteran defenders in David Alaba and Jerome Boateng this summer at the end of their contract - the former replacing Ramos at Real.

