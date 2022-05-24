Manchester United are rubbish: BBC News ticker slams Red Devils with trainee error

Manchester United fans have had the news that they perhaps suspected all season finally confirmed by BBC News: the club is, in fact, "rubbish".

Viewers of the BBC News Channel were surprised when during a clip of a tennis match earlier today, the ticker at the bottom of the screen displayed the words "Manchester United are rubbish". The words then faded upwards, replaced by "Weather rain everywhere". Which is true, in fairness.

United have finished this season with a record low points tally for a Premier League season, having lost to Crystal Palace on the final day of the season – so though the BBC have later confirmed it as a mistake, it seems at the very least topical.

BBC News later apologised for the gaffe, claiming that a trainee employee was to blame.

According to the Beeb, the employee in question was learning how to write text for the ticker and accidentally published them onto the BBC News Channel.

Manchester United have just welcomed former Ajax manager Erik ten Hag to club as their new permanent boss – and will be hoping to reverse the trajectory that has led to them being mocked as not very good.

The clip has now gone viral on social media.

Errrr… what is going on with the BBC News ticker?

