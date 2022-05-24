Manchester United report: Canadian superstar targeted – and he could come cheap after a disappointing season

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has already started work shaping his new squad – and could be looking at a surprise Canadian star for his side.

The Red Devils slumped to a record low points haul in the Premier League at the weekend, losing 1-0 to Crystal Palace with the new manager in attendance. Now, the work begins on rebuilding a tired squad, with new stars targeted in almost every position.

Outgoing interim manager Ralf Rangnick – who is now set for a consultancy position – claimed at one stage that 10 new stars could arrive. Ten Hag is therefore looking for cost-effectiveness in the transfer market and could turn to one player who has had an underwhelming season.

(Image credit: Getty )

CBS Sports reports that Lille striker Jonathan David is on the radar for the northwest outfit, as the new manager looks to add a new dynamic to the forward line.

Canadian international David had a good campaign personally, netting 19 goals for a side that entered Ligue 1 as reigning champions. Unfortunately for Les Dogues, however, their title defence ended with a 10th-placed finish – and now they face losing stars.

Liverpool and Arsenal have previously shown an interest in David, who has previously drawn comparisons to the likes of Roberto Firmino and Anthony Martial. With neither side linked with him lately, however, United could steal a march.

(Image credit: PA)

Lille's asking price for the New York-born forward was thought to be around £50 million in the last couple of years. With the club struggling in the league, however, and the 22-year-old perhaps wanting to play European football, there's a good chance that his valuation could significantly decrease.

With Manchester United keen on upgrading a number of areas of their team, smarter, cheaper signings will be the order of the day. David is capable of playing as a No.9 who drifts out of the penalty area and would make a good foil for Cristiano Ronaldo – while it's also possible that he could play as a No.10 or even on the left, should Ten Hag adapt his game.

The Canadian is valued at around £45m by Transfermarkt.

New Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has been speaking to the press as he takes control of the Red Devils. The 52-year-old has confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo remains a part of his plans heading into next season, while suggesting that he may need patience to transform Old Trafford in his image.

Rumours are rife that the club are looking to slash the wage bill – with PSG lining up one final attempt to sway Paul Pogba to Paris. There could be plenty of incomings, too: Frenkie de Jong remains a key target at £67.5m, while Raphinha of Leeds is on the radar. Jurrien Timber is one name heavily linked, while United are long-term admirers of Lazio man Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

One slightly leftfield potential buy would be Christian Eriksen from Brentford, who is out of contract following the end of the season.