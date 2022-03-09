Manchester United report: Red Devils 'in talks' with French wonderkid over signing

Manchester United are one of four teams currently in talks with a French wonderkid.

That's according to a report that states that Boubacar Kamara is still on the radar for the Red Devils, despite the club having failed to capture him in the January transfer window. Kamara – who become a free agent this summer – was heavily rumoured to become interim manager Ralf Rangnick's first signing during the window.

United didn't sign the player though and may have to battle it out with newly-monied Newcastle United for his signature now, according to the Northern Echo. The youngster is rumoured to also be a target for Crystal Palace and Leicester City.

Kamara has played extensively as a centre-back but has settled into a midfield role now at Marseille. Since making it clear that he would not be extending his time at the Stade Velodrome, however, there has been plenty of interest in his services.

Manchester United still view the 22-year-old as a potential future star to solve their problems in the no.6 position. Rangnick moves to a consultancy role this summer following his brief stint in the dugout and is likely to recommend a new holding midfielder to his successor.

United's bid for top four is currently ongoing with Rangnick's side facing a crunch match against Tottenham Hotspur this weekend. The Red Devils are currently behind Arsenal in the table, with the Gunners in pole position for Champions League football next season and having three games in hand over the Old Trafford outfit.

Boubacar Kamara is valued at around £22.5m by Transfermarkt.

More Manchester United stories

LIVERPOOL Reds in pole position ahead of Chelsea and Manchester United to sign Ajax superstar Antony

NEWCASTLE UNITED Amanda Staveley claims Sven Botman and Jesse Lingard wanted January Magpies moves

TRANSFER REPORT Manchester United plot all-England midfield next season with two sensational summer signings