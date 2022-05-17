Manchester United report: Paul Pogba contract offer revealed
By Alasdair Mackenzie published
Manchester United star Paul Pogba is out of contract soon, and the Turin club have offered him a three-year deal
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has been offered a three-year deal by his former employers Juventus, say reports, but the Italian side haven't met the Frenchman’s wage demands.
Pogba looks likely to depart Old Trafford at the end of the season when his contract expires, and Juve has long been touted as a potential destination.
The 29-year-old spent four successful seasons in Turin between 2012 and 2016, winning four Serie A titles, two Coppa Italias and reaching the Champions League final between his two United spells.
According to Goal, Pogba has been offered a three-year contract by the Old Lady worth €7.5 million (£6.3m) per year net, plus bonuses.
However, the central midfielder wants €11m (£9.3m), leaving a substantial gap between the two parties.
Pogba’s future has been the cause of rampant speculation as the expiry date of his Old Trafford contract edges closer.
United’s cross-town rivals Man City were linked with a move for the World Cup winner, although recent reports claimed that Pogba wasn’t interested in moving to the Etihad.
PSG have also been linked with Pogba, who has had a disappointing and injury-hit season in Manchester, scoring one goal in 20 Premier League appearances.
