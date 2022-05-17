Manchester United report: Paul Pogba contract offer revealed

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has been offered a three-year deal by his former employers Juventus, say reports, but the Italian side haven't met the Frenchman’s wage demands.

Pogba looks likely to depart Old Trafford at the end of the season when his contract expires, and Juve has long been touted as a potential destination.

The 29-year-old spent four successful seasons in Turin between 2012 and 2016, winning four Serie A titles, two Coppa Italias and reaching the Champions League final between his two United spells.

According to Goal, Pogba has been offered a three-year contract by the Old Lady worth €7.5 million (£6.3m) per year net, plus bonuses.

However, the central midfielder wants €11m (£9.3m), leaving a substantial gap between the two parties.

Pogba’s future has been the cause of rampant speculation as the expiry date of his Old Trafford contract edges closer.

United’s cross-town rivals Man City were linked with a move for the World Cup winner, although recent reports claimed that Pogba wasn’t interested in moving to the Etihad.

PSG have also been linked with Pogba, who has had a disappointing and injury-hit season in Manchester, scoring one goal in 20 Premier League appearances.

Manchester United have been linked with a vast array of talents ever since Erik ten Hag was confirmed as manager – while Paul Pogba has been linked with rivals Manchester City.

Rumours persist that Benfica forward Darwin Nunez may well be bought, too, while Frenkie de Jong is an apparent target for Ten Hag following their time together at Ajax. Brentford midfielder Christian Eriksen is another player being talked about in relation to a move.

It's not all incomings at Old Trafford, either: one report lists the rumoured departure list out of Manchester. Paul Scholes, meanwhile, has been sharing how much of a disaster the current dressing room is from his chats with Jesse Lingard.