Manchester United report: Red Devils gazumped as defender nears shock move to Newcastle

Newcastle are closing in on the signing of Atletico Madrid right-back Kieran Trippier, according to reports.

The England international was a key transfer target for Manchester United last summer.

The Red Devils were thought to retain their interest in Trippier, who wants to return to England.

Tottenham also emerged as a potential destination for the right-back, who spent four years at the club earlier in his career.

But the Daily Telegraph writes that Newcastle are set to beat both clubs to Trippier’s signature.

The Magpies hope to complete a deal for the 31-year-old next week as they seek to bolster their defensive options.

January was always going to be an important month for the club, who are second-bottom of the Premier League at the midway point of the campaign.

Newcastle have conceded more goals than any other team in the division, and Eddie Howe wants to strengthen at the back next month.

Manchester United and Tottenham’s interest in Trippier meant this looked like a difficult decision to pull off, but the aforementioned report states that Newcastle are close to wrapping up the transfer.

They want to unveil Trippier as quickly as possible, both as a statement of intent and so that he can go straight into the team.

Howe has long prioritised defensive reinforcements in the winter window but he may now need a striker too.

Callum Wilson suffered a calf injury in the 1-1 draw with Manchester United on Monday and will be out for several weeks.

With Joelinton having been repurposed as a central midfielder, Newcastle are short of alternatives to Wilson up top.

The Magpies’ match against Everton on Thursday has been called off to a Covid-19 outbreak in the camp.

Newcastle are due to face Southampton on Sunday but that game is now also under threat.

