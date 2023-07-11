Manchester United's surprise bid for World Cup superstar: report

Manchester United are set to launch a surprise move for one of the stars of the World Cup last December.

The Red Devils are busy tying up the loose ends on the deal to sign Inter Milan goalkeeper, Andre Onana. The Cameroonian replaces the long-serving David De Gea between the sticks after just a season in Serie A.

Onana follows Mason Mount who joined from Chelsea to become Erik ten Hag's first summer signing. Rumours continue to swirl that Atalanta hitman Rasmus Hojlund will be next on the way, too.

Mason Mount became the first signing of the summer for Manchester United (Image credit: Manchester United/Manchester United via Getty Images)

But now, Football Transfers are claiming that a surprise move for Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat is in the pipeline, with Ten Hag apparently eyeing further depth in the centre of the park.

"Authoritative sources have informed us that Ten Hag wanted either Declan Rice or Frenkie de Jong for the upcoming window but the ongoing and protracted takeover saga, which has severely restricted the head coach’s transfer kitty, and Financial Fair Play regulations mean he will look to Amrabat to bolster the double-pivot of his 4-2-3-1 formation next campaign," the report reads.

The Fiorentina player has just a year left on his contract and has been extensively linked to Barcelona, with the Catalan giants losing club captain Sergio Busquets this summer to Major League Soccer.

With United set to spend a combined £110-120 million on Mount and Onana, however, Amrabat represents a cost-effective option at around £20m.

Sofyan Amrabat shone at the World Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

United are set to sell a whole host of players this summer too, including the likes of Harry Maguire and Fred in a bid to raise capital to make further signings.

Amrabat is valued at €30m by Transfermarkt.

