Manchester United transfer news: Club told that Jan Oblak is open to Premier League move

Manchester United have been alerted to the possibility of signing Jan Oblak this summer, according to reports.

The Red Devils have long been admirers of the Atletico Madrid man, who is rated by some as the best goalkeeper in the world.

The Slovenia international has been at Atletico since 2014 and has a contract at the Wanda Metropolitano until 2023.

Diego Simeone’s side will hope to tie him down to an extension, but Oblak appears to be keen on a new challenge.

According to ESPN , the goalkeeper’s representatives are looking to drum up interest in their client from the Premier League’s “big six”.

Oblak has a release clause of £104m, but Atletico are able to accept offers below that amount.

The club’s finances have taken a hit from the coronavirus pandemic and they might be forced to consider any bids that come in.

The report states that Atletico saw their expected income drop by about £86.7m in 2019/20.

United are one of the clubs who have been made aware that Oblak would welcome interest from the Premier League.

Dean Henderson has emerged as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s No.1 in recent weeks, and David de Gea could therefore depart Old Trafford in the summer.

Henderson has generally performed well since coming into the team in the Premier League, but United might still be interested in signing Oblak.

If they do not, the Slovenian is sure to attract the interest of other English sides in the coming months.

“It does not surprise me, every year our most important players are wanted by the best in the world," Simeone said when Oblak was linked with a move to Chelsea last summer.

"It is normal to always look for the best – and we have many. Some have left and others have stayed.

"It is logical and normal that anyone wants Oblak. He is our captain and an important player. I hope we can count on his work, which is enormous for Atleti."

