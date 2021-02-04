Manchester United transfer news: European giants left disappointed as wonderkid pens Old Trafford deal

Manchester United wonderkid Shola Shoretire will reportedly sign a professional deal with the club this week, ending any chance of a move abroad.

Hopes are high that the 17-year-old attacking midfielder has a bright future ahead of him after glowing scout reports earned him interest from major clubs across the continent.

Barcelona, PSG, Bayern Munich and Juventus were impressed by the teenager, according to the Daily Mail, but he is set to stay at Old Trafford.

Shoretire will pen a contract this week to commit his future to the Premier League club.

The England youth international has featured regularly for the club’s Under-23 side this season, despite still being just 17.

He has scored two goals in 14 appearances between the Premier League 2 and EFL Trophy, and has been tipped to break into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first-team squad before the end of the season.

The youngster can play on either wing or behind the striker and was convinced by the likes of Michael Owen, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood to start his pro career at United.

