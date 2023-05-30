Manchester United on cusp of completing their first transfer of the summer: report
Manchester United are looking to do their business early this summer – and get names through the door sooner rather than later
Manchester United have all but completed their first signing of the 2023 transfer window.
That's one bold claim from an Italian outlet, stating that Erik ten Hag is already making moves this summer the strengthen his squad. Manchester United's final-day win at Old Trafford against Fulham secured a return to the Champions League and a third-place finish in the Premier League.
With an FA Cup final still to come, the Red Devils have had a strong season – but still need big reinforcements after injuries threatened to ruin the second half of their campaign.
Ten Hag is apparently keen to upgrade on the defence, which has felt particularly light since the injury to Lisandro Martinez at the back. Luke Shaw has deputised at centre-back, with Harry Maguire almost certain to depart this summer.
Now, Il Mattino have stated that it's "crystal clear" that Napoli star Kim Min-jae will be leaving the club for United this summer. The South Korean has a release clause that United are believed to be keen on paying in the coming weeks.
The likes of Newcastle United and Liverpool have also been linked with the defender in recent weeks but United are said to be the frontrunners in Italy. With Ten Hag keen to overhaul his squad early this time around, Kim could be followed quite quickly by a slew of new signings.
Despite reports claiming that this is a done deal, however, there seems as if there could still be hurdles, yet. Kim has not been confirmed and though Il Mattino seem confident of him going to United, the season is yet to end for Ten Hag's side.
United are believed to be on the hunt for two defenders, along with a world-class striker to improve their fortunes in front of goal.
Kim is valued at €50 million by Transfermarkt.
Manchester United transfer news is doing the rounds, with the Red Devils said to be in the market for several stars this summer.
Ten Hag wants a new striker. Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund has been linked with a £40m move, while Mohammed Kudus would cost as much, too. Kim Min-jae is seriously linked, while Mason Mount continues to be rumoured, too. Incredibly, Neymar has been linked as well.
United have also been reported to have interest in US midfielder Taylor Booth, while Adrian Rabit has been linked, too.
