Manchester United agree personal terms with highly-rated star who could offer the club an entirely new dimension: report

Manchester United could complete their transfer business early this summer, after reportedly agreeing personal terms with a second potential signing.

Having already brought Mason Mount for £60m, Manchester United have turned their attention to other problem positions within the squad - most notably, at striker and goalkeeper.

While Harry Kane, Victor Osimhen and Rasmus Hojlund have all been linked as potentially joining as the club's next goalscorer, the club's vacant No.1 spot seems Erik ten Hag's most pressing concern. David De Gea has departed the club on a free transfer, leaving Dean Henderson and Tom Heaton as the only senior shot stoppers at Manchester United.

David De Gea has left Manchester United after his contract with the club expired (Image credit: Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

That could be about to change, though, with transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reporting that United have finally agreed personal terms with Andre Onana from Inter Milan.

The Red Devils have been chasing the Cameroonian for a number of weeks, but seem to have finally struck a deal with the player. All that's left to do, therefore, is agree a fee with Inter.

Romano reports that United have made two offers for Onana already, but both have been rebuffed by the Italians. Ten Hag's team reportedly submitted a €50m bid including add-ons on Thursday, though Inter value their goalkeeper at €60m.

Andre Onana is wanted by Manchester United (Image credit: Claudio Villa/Getty Images)

However, it is believed a package worth €55m will be enough for United to come to an agreement with Inter. Onana has four years still remaining on his contract at San Siro.

Transfermarkt values Onana at €35m, though, suggesting United are paying over the odds to bring in the goalkeeper. Having already worked with Ten Hag at Ajax before, the Dutchman knows what he can offer his side and the price he's willing to pay, too.

Comfortable with the ball at his feet and capable of starting attacks from the back, Onana could offer another dimension to United's style of play.

