Manchester United old boy Louis Saha pinpoints why his former club NEEDS someone like Harry Kane

Louis Saha believes Manchester United could be holding Alejandro Garnacho back if they fail to sign a proper striker next season.

Saha, who scored 28 Premier League goals for Manchester United between 2004 and 2008, has been impressed with the teenager's start to life at Old Trafford. Garnacho enjoyed a breakout campaign last term, playing 21 times and scoring three goals – including clinchers against Fulham and Real Sociedad. But Saha feels he is capable of even more with the right framework around him.

"Alejandro Garnacho's goal will be to start more games next season and eventually become one of the first names on the team sheet," Saha tells Betway. "He has all the qualities to do it, but he needs to understand that he won't play every weekend, even Cristiano Ronaldo was on the bench sometimes.

"Garnacho still has time to learn and work hard, especially in his position on the wing, it's not easy. I'm sure he's wanting to double his starting games from this season. It's very important for Manchester United to get a solid striker upfront so he can support Garnacho.

"We've seen Pep Guardiola neglect having a proper striker in his team, and now he has Erling Haaland, no one asks questions about Manchester City's attack. That's the power of the number nine position, they can bring the other forwards to life and sometimes I think the position is disrespected the way it can be overlooked.

"A proper striker can hold the ball up for 10 seconds, which allows players to come to support them or run in behind, these are the qualities you can imagine that Harry Kane could provide. Players like Garnacho, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho will benefit greatly by playing with Kane."

