Manchester United set to bring world-class forward in this summer – on ingenious problem-solving deal: report

Manchester United might just have found a brilliant way to sign two top forwards this summer – and still have enough for other signings.

With uncertainty over the ownership at Old Trafford and manager Erik ten Hag wanting to replace the entire spine of the team, the Red Devils have to work to a tight budget. Mason Mount has joined in midfield but Ten Hag would like another goalkeeper, a defender and at least one new forward before the window closes.

Sales should bolster transfer funds – but with the Telegraph claiming inexperienced Atalanta star Rasmus Hojlund looking like costing £50 million, Manchester United have been presented with a new option that will enable them to sign a second striker.

Denmark forward Rasmus Hojlund looks like joining for £50m – but he's inexperienced at the top level (Image credit: JURE MAKOVEC/AFP via Getty Images)

Spanish outlet ABC have claimed that Atletico Madrid star Joao Felix has asked agent Jorge Mendes to find him a new club, with the Portugal international's relationship with veteran manager Diego Simeone said to be strained.

Felix cost Atletico a nine-figure sum when he joined in 2019, replacing the Barcelona-bound Antoine Griezmann, who departed for roughly the same figure. Still just 23 years old, the versatile forward has struggled to adapt to Simeone's football – while Griezmann has since rejoined the capital club.

Felix showed brief glimpses of brilliance at Chelsea on loan last season, however, and has reportedly been "seduced" by the Premier League. United could well use him as a deep-lying forward, as a left-winger or as a No.10 in Ten Hag's 4-2-3-1 – and Felix's obvious quality would be a huge addition to the forward line.

What's even better is that a loan deal might be on the cards, too. Atletico spent over £100m on the star and would be unlikely to recoup that fee right now – but with Simeone rumoured to be stepping down last season, Atleti may wish to hold onto Felix until a new manager decides what to do with him.

Joao Felix could be Premier League-bound once more (Image credit: David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images)

A solid spell at Old Trafford, meanwhile, could boost Felix's value significantly – perhaps even leading United to strike a permanent deal next summer.

Felix is valued by Transfermarkt to be worth around €50m.

