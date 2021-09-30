Manchester United transfer news: Real Madrid considering swoop for Edinson Cavani

Real Madrid could renew their interest in Edinson Cavani when the transfer window reopens in January, according to reports.

The Spanish side considered offering Cavani a contract when he was a free agent in September 2020.

The Uruguay international went on to sign a deal with Manchester United, where he has impressed with his work ethic and all-round quality.

Cavani was linked with a move to Argentina ahead of the recent summer window, with the striker said to be keen to return closer to his family.

In the end he committed to seeing out his contract at Old Trafford, which expires next summer.

However, the unexpected arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo to the club has pushed Cavani down the pecking order.

The veteran centre-forward has yet to start a game this season, while his two substitute appearances in the Premier League have totalled just 46 minutes.

With Ronaldo set to start every game for which he is fit, Madrid spy an opportunity to potentially prise Cavani away from United in the winter window.

According to El Nacional the Spanish giants are weighing up a move for the 34-year-old in January.

Madrid believe Cavani could be an ideal stop-gap option before they renew their interest in Erling Haaland next summer.

Carlo Ancelotti wants an alternative to Karim Benzema up front, with the France international unlikely to be able to play every game this season.

However, it is unclear whether United would be willing to let the Uruguayan leave in the middle of the campaign.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has built a squad capable of competing on three fronts, and Cavani will likely get minutes when Ronaldo is rested.

His presence in the squad also gives Solskjaer the option of deploying Ronaldo on the left and Cavani through the middle.

Both players were on the pitch when the Portuguese converted a late winner against Villarreal on Wednesday.

