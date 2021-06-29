Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils open talks for Rennes starlet Eduardo Camavinga

Manchester United have opened talks with Rennes for midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, according to reports.

The 18-year-old has earned a reputation as one of the most exciting young talents in French football since bursting onto the scene in the 2019/20 season.

According to the Mail Online, United have approached Rennes about a potential deal and will continue talks later in the week, once they've sealed the £77 million signing of Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho.

The Red Devils face competition from PSG , but hope to secure his signature before adding a centre-back later this summer.

Camavinga would be an exciting arrival to the Premier League and could inject real youth and dynamism into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s midfield.

The teenager already has three senior France caps and 67 Ligue 1 appearances to his name, but could be available for an achievable fee due to his contract situation.

His deal at Rennes is set to expire next summer, so the French club will likely be willing to cash in on their superstar-in-the-making while they can.

A bidding war with PSG could drive the price up, but the Parisians have a lot on their plate at the moment with Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Achraf Hakimi all linked with moves to the capital.

Camavinga made 35 appearances in Ligue 1 last season, scoring one goal, and has caught the eye with his assuredness on the ball since making his senior debut aged just 16.

It would be a big move for a player of his age, but the Rennes starlet has the potential to become a mainstay in the United midfield for the next 15 years.

