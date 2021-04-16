Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils prepared to step up Nikola Milenkovic interest

Manchester United are ready to step up their interest in Fiorentina centre-back Nikola Milenkovic, according to reports.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is expected to go into the transfer market for a new defender this summer.

Eric Bailly could depart Old Trafford at the end of the season, while Phil Jones is a long-term injury absentee.

Marcos Rojo left United for Boca Juniors earlier this year, and doubts persist over Victor Lindelof’s suitability for the role of Harry Maguire’s partner.

Solskjaer’s side advanced to the semi-finals of the Europa League on Thursday with a 4-0 aggregate victory over Granada, while they closed the gap to Manchester City in the Premier League last weekend.

However, United remain 11 points behind their table-topping rivals and were eliminated from the Champions League in the group stage.

The Red Devils are determined to do better in both competitions next term, with Solskjaer set to be backed in the transfer market.

The Norwegian has identified central defence as an area in need of improvement, and United have been linked with numerous players in that position in recent months.

Raphael Varane, Joachim Andersen, Sergio Ramos, Jules Kounde and Pau Torres have all been spoken of as possible targets for the club.

Milenkovic is another who United have been keeping tabs on, and The Sun reports that they are now prepared to take the next step.

The Fiorentina centre-back is out of contract in 2022 and most observers expect him to move on this summer.

The Serie A side are keen to cash in on the 23-year-old rather than risk losing him for nothing at the end of next season.

However, Fiorentina are hoping to receive £38m for the Serbia international, which United would not be willing to pay.

The Red Devils will hope that Fiorentina lower their demands, but Chelsea and AC Milan are also said to be interested in Milenkovic.

