Manchester United will keep the players they want to stay – David Moyes

Former Manchester United manager David Moyes is confident the club will keep their best players.

Talk of United midfielder Paul Pogba moving to Real Madrid has only increased following recent comments from the player and the LaLiga giants’ head coach Zinedine Zidane, while Red Devils goalkeeper David De Gea has been linked with Paris St Germain

When asked about Pogba and De Gea, Moyes said on BBC Radio 5 Live’s Sportsweek programme on Sunday: “Manchester United don’t let players go unless they want to let them go.

“So if Manchester United don’t want them, they’ll make sure they go. If they want to keep them, I’m sure they’ll try to keep them. I’ve got no doubt about that, and especially players who are in contract.

“There’s always speculation around Manchester United and players but ultimately the club are very professional and I’m sure they’ll make sure that the players they want to keep they do keep.”

United, who this week handed caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer a three-year deal, are intending to bring in a director of football as part of their restructuring plan.

Moyes has stressed that in his experience, where such a set-up exists, the manager has the final say on transfers.

The Scot, who was in charge at United from the summer of 2013 to April 2014, said: “I don’t know many sporting directors who want to take the final decision on players, so it will still come down to the manager making the decision.

“He will have a little bit more help on choosing and selection, but more importantly the decision I would say 100 per cent will be the manager’s choice.

“What I found is in truth no sporting director wants to take that responsibility. You tend to find very few of them really want that final decision.

“It has to be the manager who has the final say if the player comes in. I think all managers would prefer it that way.

“I’ve worked with a sporting director, for example in Spain (when he was Real Sociedad boss), and I still ultimately had the final say on the players who came in, it wasn’t the sporting director even though they had been at the club a long time, and from my information I think that’s the same at nearly every club.

“Ultimately what I would suggest is that the manager would always have the final say.”