Mikel Arteta plays crucial role in third Arsenal goal at Watford

Mikel Arteta made a huge contribution to Arsenal's 3-2 win at Watford - and not just with his tactics or team selection.

The coach was being his usually lively self on the touchline and was in the right place at the right time as the ball ran out for an Arsenal throw in Watford's half in the second period with his side 2-1 up.

The Spaniard reacted quickly to pick the ball up and hand it straight to Bukayo Saka, who took a quick throw in which caught Watford by surprise.

Arsenal attacked at speed and Gabriel Martinelli curled into the net to give the visitors a two-goal cushion which came in handy when Moussa Sissoko scored for Watford in the 87th minute.

Arteta was keen to play down his involvement.

"I saw an advantage and I took it," he told Sky Sports.

"We have to be alive and that is the way I live the game. I try to instill that in the team as well."

But Saka underlined the boost Arteta gives the team from the sidelines.

"He always brings energy on the pitch for us, even though he's off it you can feel the energy," the midfielder said.

"Immediately when the ball goes out he grabs it, he goes 'quick, quick, quick', we played the quick throw in then from that we scored the third goal."