Milan defender Rami to miss Chievo clash

Filippo Inzaghi's men travel to Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi aiming to build on last weekend's victory over Cesena and push towards the European places.

But they will have to do so without former Valencia man Rami in a blow to a Milan defence already without Cristian Zapata and Mattia De Sciglio.

A brief Milan statement read: "Adil Rami is suffering from an injury to his right calf. He will be assessed again in a week."

However, there was some good news for Inzaghi, with central defender Gabriel Paletta returning to training following a thigh problem.